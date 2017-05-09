Everybody needs Good Neighbours

FIVE long service badges were awarded to members of the Waterlooville, Purbrook and Cowplain Good Neighbours group in February, the members having completed more than 2,000 tasks between them.

And at our AGM a special silver badge for 15 years of helping was given to another volunteer in recognition of the hundreds of tasks she has done in that time as well as her work on the committee.

In particular, this volunteer shopped for and generally helped an elderly couple for many years.

This meant that they were able to stay in their own home far longer than they would have done without her help.

The group as a whole carried out more than 1,300 tasks in 2016, another record year, helping 90 residents of the area.

As in 2015, shopping was the most common task, either doing shopping for people or taking them to and helping them around the store, with befriending the second most common, which is not surprising as more and more people seem to be on their own and getting very lonely.

Transport to medical appointments and social transport such as outings, made up the rest of the tasks done. Despite all this, the group can now provide more help such as befriending and transport to medical appointments as it has new volunteers.

If anyone in the Waterlooville area finds public transport or taxis difficult, or is stuck indoors feeling lonely, please ring (023) 9226 6005.

We’re here to help!