A NEW exhibition will tell the story of The Emsworth Show.

The Emsworth Horticultural Society has been running the event in its present form since the 1970s.

Through photographs, artefacts and memories, The Emsworth Show – Then and Now will tell the story of how the show started and became one of the most important dates on the town’s calendar.

Visitors can view the exhibition at Emsworth Museum from May 20 until June 11.

Admission is free. A stairlift is also available.