Fears grow for missing Havant man John Pasmore

POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of this missing man from Havant.

Officers are appealing for help in finding John Pasmore, who has not been seen since he left his home in Oakshott Drive, just before 1pm on Thursday.

Police say the 47-year-old’s family have been unable to contact him since.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who has seen John to contact us.’

Mr Pasmore is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, regular build with fair skin. He has short, straight, dark brown hair, which he parts to the right and keeps tidy.

Mr Pasmore also has tattoos on both his arms and is believed to have been wearing black footwear, blue jeans and a blue hoodie when he disappeared.

Those who see him should call 101, quoting reference number 44170128889.