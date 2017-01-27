Firefighters break into to Havant home after baby was locked inside

FIREFIGHTERS had to break into a home after a baby was locked inside this afternoon.

Officers from Havant Fire Station were called to Petersfield Road, Havant, at 1.30pm when a mum called to say she was locked out.

The mum said her baby was locked inside the house.

Firefighters attended the scene for 10 minutes and got a chance to use their new break-in equipment.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were happy with the equipment. It proved effective and the door broke cleanly.’