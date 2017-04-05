Firefighters help injured teenager

FIREFIGHTERS from Havant provided first aid for a teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash.

The 19-year-old was left with a broken leg and potentially broken pelvis after crashing into a car along Portsmouth Road, in Liphook, on Tuesday evening.

A fire crew from Havant was first on the scene, arriving at about 8pm, and provided treatment for the injured man.

They remained by the rider’s side for more than an hour while paramedics rushed to his aid.

The injured motorist was eventually flown to Southampton General Hospital’s trauma department where he remains in a serious condition.