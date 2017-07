THREE fire crews were called to a blaze at a 16th-century pub.

Firefighters from Havant, Cosham and Emsworth were called to tackle an electrical unit fire in the cellar of Havant’s oldest pub.

Crews attended The Old House at Home, on South Street, at about 1.25pm.

The small fire at the pub – which is known for its history – was swiftly brought under control, with everyone being evacuated to safety.

Two breathing apparatus and a CO2 fire extinguisher were used to put out the blaze.