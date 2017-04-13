Flagship names are investing in our area

SPEAKING up for our area and backing local businesses and residents is always top of my agenda as your MP – both in the constituency and at Westminster.

The recent launch of my new All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Fourth Industrial Revolution was a great opportunity to do both as I introduced the chancellor to Havant 3D printing business Dream 3D at the House of Commons.

Director James Preen and his team showed Philip Hammond how Havant firms are at the cutting edge of deploying exciting new technologies for commercial use.

After receiving a printed parliamentary portcullis, something that Dream 3D had designed from scratch, the chancellor praised Havant’s booming tech economy.

Firms such as Lockheed Martin, Eaton, Outsource Electronics and Apollo Fire Detectors are just a few of the flagship names investing in our area, helping create jobs and prosperity.

I’m committed to building on this success and my ideas for growing our tech economy will be submitted in the government’s Industrial Strategy consultation, which closes next Monday.

The Industrial Strategy’s aim is to take a long-term look at the UK economy.

In particular, examining opportunities to improve living standards and wealth by increasing productivity and driving economy growth across the country.

I will call for a business-led review into how government can incentivise businesses to invest in ongoing workforce training, an expanded role for Local Enterprise Partnerships to increase exports and an introduction of a smart grid to more efficiently manage demand in the electricity network.

Locally and nationally we have a thriving tech economy, and with the right support other businesses could follow the path taken by Dream 3D in developing new technologies for commercial success.

Don’t forget nominations are still open in 12 different categories for my Havant Small Business Awards 2017, backed by The News.

Whether it’s a favourite cafe, pub or restaurant or a tradesman who has gone the extra mile, I welcome your nominations.

Visit alanmak.org.uk/nominate to find out more about the awards.

