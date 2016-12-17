FOOD REVIEW: The Ship Inn. Langstone

Before biting into a burger at The Ship Inn, we weren’t entirely sure who Mrs Owton was.

Nor were we confident of knowing what a cholla bun was.

A Chalcroft Farm burger

It turns out that Mrs Owton is an excellent purveyor of bacon, which provides an excellent topping on the hearty, belly-filling burger.

Meanwhile the bun is a brioche-type affair with, unfortunately, the structural integrity of crepe paper.

Our encounter with Mrs Owton’s bacon took place at a table upstairs in the Fullers-owned pub-cum-restaurant at Langstone, just off the A27 on the busy road to Hayling Island.

The menu is relatively short but broad in its offerings, with the Chalcroft Farm beef burger standing out to a hungry belly.

Unlike some burger-topping bacon,the rashers from the family-run Southampton farm Owton’s had real flavour, were cooked well and weren’t greasy.

The burger was topped with the bacon and HSB gouda cheese and encased in a cholla bun, with gem lettuce, tomato, red onion and a gherkin included.

Despite the burger falling apart, it was very tasty and one that a reasonably-sized human can pick up and eat instead of having to carve it.

Chips that were perhaps a little soft were included with the burger.

It was £12.95, but worth it. An extra bowl of onion rings were suggested by the smiling serving staff, but proved to be too much to eat with the large meal.

There’s a warm, welcoming atmosphere at the pub.

It offers a homely environment downstairs around the bar, but sitting upstairs in the restaurant section offers a better view of the harbour, pretty even on a grey winter’s day.

There was a mix of couples, families and daytime office Christmas parties seated at tables throughout the pub, which seems like a place that would accommodate a range of occasions.

As it’s the festive season, it was decked out with decorations and elf hats were waiting ready and on tables.

There was a short wait for our meal because of the festive functions, but the polite staff let us know. All in all, good, filling food and nice surroundings.