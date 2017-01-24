Fresh infrastructure concerns raised after Hayling Island housing proposal

Gladman Developments has applied to build up to 210 homes on Rook Farm, Hayling Island, ahead of the borough-wide infrastructure review due to be undertaken for the Local Plan.

Infrastructure refers to the use of roads, facilities, services, level of traffic and so on, many of which are said to be at breaking point.

Councillors and residents associations say they accept more homes are needed, but not at the expense of those already living on the island.

In its infrastructure delivery statement the developers said: ‘The proposals would contribute to the cost of providing new infrastructure through Havant Borough Council’s adopted Community Infrastructure Levy’.

Councillor Andrew Lenaghan who represents Hayling West, said: ‘It will be devastating if this goes ahead.

‘I don’t disagree with the need for more homes, and that Hayling Island has to take some, but we don’t have the adequate infrastructure.

‘We have to think about those already living on the island and the new residents.

‘They too would want access to facilities, and to be able to get on and off without long delays on the A3023.’

Tony Higham, a member of the Hayling Island Residents Association, added: ‘We don’t want to accept more homes until the review is set, traffic is extremely bad.’

The council’s infrastructure review is under way but not yet complete, meaning the results are unlikely to appear before a decision about this application has to be made.

A spokesperson for the council said: ‘The site in question has received consideration as part of the Local Plan Housing Statement and is described as having uncertain development potential.

‘The statement sets out a position whereby development proposals on these sites will be resisted.’

‘The council is under a duty to give consideration to applications received, and the developers undertook a public consultation campaign last year, the results of which are about to be publicised.’

The proposals include space for apartments with care, structural planting and landscaping, play areas, public open space, a sustainable drainage system, vehicular access from St Mary’s Road and ancillary works.

David Guest, cabinet lead for economy, planning, development and prosperity in Havant said: ‘The area is not meeting the required housing output, and we have to try very hard to find suitable sites for this housing.

‘If Rook Farm happens to be one, and plans are sustainable and comply with policy, then so be it.’