Fridge catches fire in Havant home

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a home in Havant in the early hours of the morning after a fridge inside caught fire.

The appliance was situated in a cupboard and the blaze, in Botley Drive, is believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

A spokesman for Havant Fire Station said: ‘We were called to the home at about 2.45am, where two females were already outside the property.

‘Working smoke alarms inside the home had alerted them to the fire, meaning they were able to get outside quickly.

‘The fire was contained to the cupboard because the door was shut, but there was smoke and smoke damage.’

Two trucks from Havant attended the incident, and firefighters were at the home for about 45 minutes.

The spokesperson added: ‘The fire could have been a lot worse, the smoke alarms definitely gave those inside an early indication of what was happening.’