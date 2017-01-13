From recycling to cycling for great green villagers

ECO campaigners are hoping 2017 will be the village’s greenest year ever.

Westbourne, near Emsworth, has already held its biggest-ever recycling event.

In the village square last week more than 130 Christmas trees were turned into chippings for local allotments.

The annual Christmas tree event is run by Greening Westbourne, an environmental group.

Members are now hoping to build on villagers’ enthusiasm by launching a campaign to encourage cycling.

This would involve installing bike parking, running cycle training and holding organised rides.

Greening Westbourne chairman Colin Carré said: ‘Local people have shown they’re keen on recycling.

‘Now we hope to get more of them cycling.

‘We want to make the bike the natural choice for short journeys, especially for families.

‘It would make people more active and cut traffic congestion.’

To achieve its goals for 2017 the campaign needs people to help plan and run cycling events, and lend their expertise.

Organisers are also looking for funding.

The group’s other project is a community orchard, which is growing fast.

People can sponsor or adopt trees, and plant them to mark a special event or in memory of a loved one.

Anyone interested can contact the campaign ongreeningwestbourne@hotmail.co.uk or search Greening Westbourne online.