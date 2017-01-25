Funfair beehive rescued by Collingwood beekeeper

A BEEHIVE found on top of a fairground ride at Hayling Island is being used by HMS Collingwood to rejuvenate the environment.

As part of its ongoing ambition to help improve the local environment, the naval training establishment at Fareham has added the beehive to its site.

Environment and energy manager Mark Powell crowd-funded the operation, with organisations such as ESS and the Central Amenities Fund making substantial donations.

They were assisted further by Interserve, another organisation that operates on the site.

This cash has not only funded the beehive but has also allowed Mr Powell to make the project completely sustainable, with money for equipment and other future costs.

After the money to fund the beehive was raised, the Portsmouth Beekeepers’ Association pointed them in the direction of a hive at Funland, Hayling Island, which had made its home on top of the Runaway Mine train ride.

Interserve employee Angela Whitworth said: ‘As a child I was brought up to have respect for all living things. I’ve always wanted to have a hive in my garden, but I’ve never lived anywhere large enough!

‘When I found out about this project I immediately volunteered to help out.

‘My daughter-in-law’s grandfather has always kept hives until very recently.

‘When he heard about the project, he donated his beekeeping outfit.

‘My first visit was rather scary, but also interesting and an education on a bee’s behaviour.

‘I’m looking forward to spending some more time with these little guys, they are incredibly important to all of us and to lose them would be a terrible disaster.’

Following on from their acquisition of the beehive, HMS Collingwood is looking to produce and sell their own honey within the next year.

