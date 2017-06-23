Fury as parking woes continue near school

fdsfd

The woman – wishing to remain anonymous – told The News of her frustration at parents blocking her Hooks Lane driveway as they drop off their children at the adjacent St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School.

At one point it became so stressful she considered moving home, she says.

‘I’ve been experiencing problems since I moved here in December, 2015.

‘I have met with the school’s headteacher to try and change things but people still continue to park there.

‘I’ve faced verbal abuse from parents and even had a mediator try and resolve the situation at one point.’

After a meeting with the school’s headteacher, Colin Flanagan, cones were placed at Hook’s Lane to deter non-residents from parking incorrectly.

However these measures failed, as did the following presence of parking wardens and police community support officers.

Tory councillor for Bedhampton, Kenneth Smith, attempted to get the ball rolling initially.

Mr Smith said: ‘I actually called the meeting with the school to try to tackle the issue.

‘A teacher went out there once to ask someone to move and he got a punch in the face.

‘It is so foolish of these people to do what they do. I’m not sure what we can do about it.’

In a statement, deputy headteacher of St Thomas More’s, Jeff Sendall, said: ‘The safety of our children is paramount to us which is why we strongly encourage our parents to park safely and responsibly.

‘We work closely with the police and have sent out a letter from them to our parents detailing how to park safely around the school.’

Figures from a recent Freedom of Information Act request revealed that across Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham 859 people received fixed-penalty notices for parking on zig-zag lines outside schools.

