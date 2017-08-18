Genius who studied in Havant is off to Oxford University with five A and A*s under his belt

A YOUNG man who started teaching himself at A-level standard while still in secondary school is now set to go to Oxford University.

Scott Giles, who studied at Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), will join the famous institution with a whopping five A*s and As under his belt – and the 18-year-old is ‘over the moon’.

Over the course of five years, which began while Scott was still at Priory School in Southsea, the teenager studied French, history, physics, maths and further maths at A-level.

At HSDC’s Havant campus yesterday Scott picked up an A in French and physics, and an A* in history, meaning he can go on to study politics, philosophy and economics.

He said: ‘I obtained two A*s in maths and further maths while I was in school and in my first year of what was then Havant Sixth Form College.

‘Studying early on was something I did of my own accord because I didn’t really find maths challenging in school.

‘Originally I wanted to study at the University of Cambridge because it has a great reputation for maths.

‘But I realised I had only chosen to do that because it was something I could do, not wanted to do – so I decided to pick up history and go for politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford instead.’

Scott said he chose Havant Sixth Form College two years ago because of its knowledgeable and passionate teachers.

He co-ran the debate society at the college in his last year of studies.

Scott added: ‘Although I expected to do well, I definitely still got that sign of relief when I opened my results. I think you always feel nervous no matter what.

‘I’m over the moon and what I’m most proud of myself for is studying, working part-time at Waitrose and managing to keep up with Oxford’s admissions process as well – because it’s very deep.

‘You have to do pre-admissions tests.

‘My family are very proud of me too, especially my parents who both entered the Royal Navy at a young age, but have always encouraged me to fulfil my academic potential.

‘I don’t know exactly what I want to do when I’m older yet, but I’m looking forward to finding out at university.’