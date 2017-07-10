Group take part in awareness walk for disability services

TO RAISE awareness for people with disabilities and highlight the importance of social services, one crowd gathered for a mass walk.

Families, staff and volunteers from a disability service in Havant took a stroll through Creech Woods, Denmead, led by 29-year-old Adam Wood.

Adam is deaf-blind and has lived in the Woodhouse-supported living service in Havant for six years.

The walk was part of an initiative by national disability charity Sense. Gillian Wood, mother of Adam, said: ‘The walk was a fantastic success. It was a fun and healthy way of us coming together to raise the profile of Sense services, and disabled people in the community.’

Those interested in a career in social care support, can visit sense.org.uk.