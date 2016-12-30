Harmonies raise money for vital hospital service

THE theme tune to television favourite The Vicar of Dibley was just one of the highlights of a fantastic fundraising concert.

Folks in Harmony choir performed at Bedhampton Social Hall to raise money for British Red Cross’s Support at Home service, in Portsmouth.

Volunteers care for patients leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, as well as loaning wheelchairs and mobility aids.

The four-year-old choir started with the Vicar of Dibley piece, before moving on to a selection of stirring songs from Les Miserables, when the tenor and bass sections demonstrated their fervour in the call to action song Do you hear the people sing?

Jan Treacher-Evans, a member of the choir, said: ‘This year was the first time we have showcased some of our individual talents. Ollie Butler had especially written a most amusing monologue about the pickle you can get into when you’re late, Colin Browne sang a couple of popular folk songs in a deeply resonant voice and Connor Judd demonstrated his virtuosity on the piano.

‘This was the first outing too of the small ladies group. No, it’s not a group of short ladies but 11 ladies who showed they can more than match the men with their exuberant and friendly Lean on me.’

Ms Treacher-Evans sang Bali H’ai from South Pacific accompanied by Peter Mumford, and then teamed up with Ollie Butler to perform the funny Anything you can do sketch and song.

She added: ‘The heroes of the evening have to be MaryAnne Beames and Peter Mumford who have stepped in to run the choir in the absence of our musical director, who is unfortunately ill.’

Ms Beames said: ‘I am really enjoying working with the choir and they have done me proud. The harmonies are beautiful and the choir does a great job of interpreting the songs too. We have very much enjoyed singing for several local charities such as the MS Society and the Rowans Hospice.’

The concert raised £512 for the Red Cross.

Anyone interested in joining the choir or booking them should visit folksinharmony.co.uk.