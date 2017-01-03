Havant charity shop appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts

A CHARITY shop is appealing for any unwanted Christmas presents to be donated.

Age UK’s Havant shop is accepting donations of new gifts and second-hand items that may have been replaced by presents, which will help raise funds for the charity’s work supporting older people.

Julie Babbidge, shop manager said: ‘Not only could they be another person’s treasure, your donations will also help us brighten up 2017 for an older person and that’s why we are urging everyone in the area to have a clear-out and get rid of any items they don’t fancy holding onto.

‘They will really help us kick off the New Year.’