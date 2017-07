A CHEQUE for £295 has been presented to a society for a Gazebo Garden restoration scheme.

Havant Civic Society received the funds from the Havant branch of Waitrose as part of its Community Matters scheme, which supports projects in the area.

The cheque is in support of the restoration scheme at Havant’s Gazebo Garden.

Work to restore the historic building is well-advanced, and the replanting of the garden is taking place.