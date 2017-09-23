Havant community gathers to support malnourished children in Africa

BY HOSTING a meal with friends you can put hope back on the menu for millions of malnourished families and children, desperately in need.

And that’s what World Vision ambassador Sue Tinney did at Langstone Conservative Club, in a bid to raise more than £500 through a buffet lunch for those at the centre of the refugee crisis in northern Uganda.

From left, Charlotte Tipping from World Vision HQ, organiser of the lunch Sue Tinney, chef Sam Kemp, Alan Mak MP and Amy Johnson from the World Vision Advocacy Team Picture: Malcolm Wells (170922-2862)

The 71-year-old, from Havant, has been supporting the international charity’s Share a Meal campaign, and invited residents, councillors and members of community groups to a fundraising event.

The money raised will help to teach thousands how to create nutritious meals from a variety of foods they can grow – in order to save lives.

Sue, who has worked with World Vision for 13 years, said: ‘The conflict in South Sudan has pushed about one million people across the border into northern Uganda, and has further compounded the country’s situation.

‘So many severely malnourished children and families are living in the Bidi Bidi refugee camp, and need help.

What World Vision spends its money on

‘They don’t have a range of nutritious food available and World Vision aims to tackle the problem by bringing people together here, to share food and raise money.

‘I get very emotional about the situation, but the charity will be supporting these people long-term.’

Share a Meal is about finding creative ways for people to raise money for the African communities. About 45 people attended the event and paid £10 entry, plus an extra £5 to take part in the raffle.

At the end, Sue added: ‘Today’s been a great success. There’s been a real buzz in the room and I’m grateful to everyone who came – I’m sure I’ll reach my £500 target.’

Singing group Allunde! Africappella performed, and food for the guests was donated by Chef Sam at 33 – Food for Thought, the Conservative club’s restaurant.

Political advocacy officer for World Vision, Amy Johnson, expressed the seriousness of the issue.

She said: ‘The crisis is one of the biggest in the world, but it’s hugely under-reported. As much as anything the buffet is about raising the profile of that crisis.

‘Sue is one of our most powerful voices, and such an important part of World Vision and what it means to advocate for those who don’t have a voice on a practical, local level.’

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-tinney. To hold a Share a Meal event, see worldvision.org.uk/get-involved/share-meal.