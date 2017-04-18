Havant fire crews called to home after onions catch fire

A HOMEOWNER had a close call when his dinner caught on fire.

The man was frying up his evening meal and stepped away for a few minutes when his onions caught alight.

Fire crews from Havant were alerted to the incident shortly after 7pm this evening.

Two teams rushed to the property, in Chidham Walk, Havant, to tackle the small fire, which was out on arrival.

Officers spent 20 minutes at the scene to clear the home of smoke.

They also fitted two new smoke alarms as the one inside the property failed to trigger, a fire service spokesman said.

The incident has since prompted a safety warning from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tim Burgess, Havant watch manager, said: ‘Go carefully when you are cooking your onions.

‘This person became distracted for a few minutes. You should never leave cooking unattended.’

The fire service can offer home fire safety checks to residents.

For more details on the service or to find out some key safety pointers, visit www.hantsfire.gov.uk