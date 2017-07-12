Havant Fun Day is back this weekend

IT’S A day for all families to enjoy.

Family Church Havant have revealed this year’s Havant Fun Day will be held on Saturday at Havant Park, from 11am-4pm.

It’s an event which offers families in the area the opportunity to enjoy face painting, a giant inflatable assault course, bouncy castles and more.

There will be appearances from police and firefighters and admission is free.

There’ll be live music throughout the afternoon.

Steve Carey, pastor of Family Church Havant said: ‘Havant Fun Day is an event which we look forward to putting on for the community each year.

Last year we saw our greatest attendance with many people returning from previous years and some people travelling specifically to attend this event. It is a privilege to organise an event which is supported and well-attended by the local community.’