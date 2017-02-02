Havant Jobs Fair is set to return next month

FOLLOWING a hugely successful first year, the Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair will return in March for a second year, backed by The News.

Organised by local MP Alan Mak, the event is set to be bigger and better with more than a thousand job and apprenticeships available.

Representatives from dozens of industries from both the public and private sector, ranging from armed forces and defence to care agencies and retail, will on hand to offer advice.

With a planned 100 exhibitors, the event be taking place at Havant Leisure Centre on Friday, March 3, from 10am to 4pm.

The event is free for anybody living in the Havant constituency – which includes Hayling Island, Emsworth, Leigh Park and Bedhampton.

Alan Mak said: ‘Last year we had fabulous support from the community and I am delighted that the Jobs Fair will return.

‘Although we are lucky in the Havant constituency to have low unemployment, we should never be complacent and should be aiming to get everyone into work. I am also keen to showcase some of the excellent employers we have locally, who demonstrate what a vibrant place Havant is to do business.

‘A strong economy remains one of my top priorities, and more jobs means rising living standards, growing investment and successful local businesses. I encourage anyone who is thinking about changing career, looking for work or considering an apprenticeship to come along on the day and find out more.’

The News is the fair’s media partner, and over the coming weeks profiles of key local apprentice providers, employers and inspiring business figures will be featured.

Specialist workshops will also be provided by the National Careers Service on CV building and job interview techniques.

Businesses and charities, wishing to get involved should email alan.mak.mp@parliament.uk for more information.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.