Havant mum is set to run for her son

A HAVANT woman is planning to run a half marathon to raise money for charity.

Suzie Holland, 33, from Rowlands Castle, decided to take on the Bath Half Marathon when she saw how many benefits her son has experienced from using a Wizzybug.

Harry, five, has a rare muscle condition called Core Myopathy that means he cannot walk or stand.

A Wizzybug is a powered wheelchair for children between the ages of 14 months and five years old. It was designed by the charity Designability, who rely on fundraising to be able to build and loan out Wizzybugs free of charge to children across the UK.

Suzie said: ‘There are huge price tags attached to any type of special needs equipment, so finding Harry a suitable power chair was tricky. I was lucky to find out about Designability, who make and provide the Wizzybug wheelchair free of charge.

‘The Wizzybug has been fantastic for him, allowing him to keep up with his friends and maintain his independence which can be difficult when unable to move on your own.’

‘The Wizzybug has truly changed Harry’s life and our life as a family. Running the Bath Half for Designability to try and raise as much money as possible is the best way I can think of saying thank you and so they can continue to help other families in the future.

‘The Bath Half will be a challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to. My two brilliant little boys and lovely husband will be there on the day at the start and finish line which is the best motivation I can ask for.’

If you would like to sponsor Suzie to run in the Bath Half Marathon, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Suzie-Holland.

For more information about the Wizzybug Loan Scheme call 01225 824103.

