Havant nurse backs new cancer campaign in a bid for charity support

A NURSE who is fighting cancer is backing a TV advert by a major charity.

Amanda Barnes from Havant has Stage 4 ovarian cancer and has been told there is no cure.

So she is supporting the Cancer Research Right Now campaign, which aims to shine a light on the men, women and children across the UK who are facing the disease.

Amanda, who was diagnosed in 2012 and has undergone several rounds of treatment, said: ‘My cancer is a bit like a weed, a dandelion that has a nasty habit of popping back up.

‘I didn’t expect to be here now and that’s what makes it so hard. Christmas is my favourite time of year but I can’t help feeling sad when I decorate the tree and think, “could this be the last time I do this?”.

‘It’s thanks to research that I am still here now, and I know that we will get there – the cure might not be here in time for me, but the day will come.’

The 52-year-old, who is the deputy director of nursing at Southampton General Hospital, added: ‘I’ve got a lot to be grateful for – my husband, my sister, and my amazing friends, who are always at the end of the phone or ready to pop round for tea or glass of wine.

‘Getting together with them every Saturday night for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing gave me one night where I could forget about cancer – it’s all about the glitter and sparkle.’

Even though Amanda knows there is no cure for her cancer she refuses to dwell on it, and thanks her three friends, who have supported her and ensured her season sparkles.

The ladies share a love of the dancing programme and have had a wonderful time wearing their sequins, scoring the dancers and enjoying glasses of champagne.

Jenny Makin, a spokesperson for Cancer Research UK, said: ‘Every day around 130 people are diagnosed with cancer in the south east of England, but thanks to research, more people are surviving.

‘Our campaign shows that we are working to beat cancer right now. But we can’t do it alone.

‘With the help of our supporters, Cancer Research UK scientists can find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.’

For more information on how to help beat cancer sooner, visit cruk.org.