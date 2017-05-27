Havant primary school pupils buzzing after national art competition win

CHILDREN at a primary school are buzzing with joy after being named as winners of a national art competition.

A team of seven pupils from St Alban’s Church of England Primary in Havant were tasked with the creation of a project about pollinating insects and wildlife.

As a part of its involvement in the Polli:Nation programme, the school had to create something that conveyed a message about the conservation of pollinating insects.

The children made a video about their campaign called Pollinator Promise and won the Innovation category, scooping a £250 prize.

Team members each took on different roles from artwork to product design, filming, and promotion.

School headteacher Mrs Hordell said: ‘I’m delighted the creativity and innovation of our children has been recognised.

‘Children and staff have been inspired to take action through their involvement in the project and are hoping they can inspire others to do the same through their campaign.’

Pupils worked after school to design colourful images of pollinators and plants. These were compiled into a Pollinator Promise logo, which was transferred on to pot labels, placards, T-shirts and explanatory literature.

Using the logo materials, the children developed their campaign to encourage parents, volunteers and visitors to pledge to grow pollinator friendly plants.

Talks were given on the importance of pollinators and suggestions for planting discussed.

Miss Newman, outdoor learning teacher, added: ‘Having worked hard to provide food and shelter for pollinating insects on school grounds, the campaign aims to spread the message that all gardens can play a role in helping diminishing British wildlife.’

St Alban’s is also working to develop its grounds to become a more ‘pollinator friendly’ environment.

Year 6 pupil and Polli:Nation ambassador Isabella said: ‘Pollinator Promise is very important for our environment and the state of the world. The project gives people the chance to make a difference. Both people and pollinators need more colour in the world.’