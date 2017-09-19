Havant pub named in top beer guide for the first time

A PUB is celebrating after being named in a book celebrating the best of the country’s boozers for the first time.

The Wheelwright’s Arms in Havant has been selected for the Good Beer Guide 2018, which is produced by the Campaign for Real Ale.

General manager Dave Livingstone, who has been in charge for three years, said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to have been included.

He said: ‘When I took over we refurbished the pub, there has been fantastic work done to get here.

‘We have a lot more varieties of real ale, and we also stock a lot of local breweries which is something that sets us apart.

‘Getting in the guide is something I have been passionate about for many years. I love real ale and the variety you can get.’

Camra members regularly visit pubs across the country, giving a rating to each one based on the standard of beers.

Their scores are averaged out and regional branches pick the final list for their area from the shortlist.

On Monday night the pub hosted the guide’s launch for the South East Hampshire and Portsmouth branch of Camra.

Dave, 38, was presented with a certificate marking the pub’s inclusion, which now has pride of place on the bar.

As a branch member of Camra, Dave visited other pubs to rate their beer but was not allowed to take part in the final vote.

He said: ‘When I found out we’d been chosen I was absolutely delighted. This is probably to go-to book for drinkers so I’m so chuffed.

‘Now that we’ve named in the book we want to keep the pub at that standard and then keep improving.’

The Good Beer Guide 2018 was published last week, and includes about 4,500 pubs from across the UK.

The book also raises money used by Camra to invest into campaigning for real ale, community pubs and drinkers’ rights.

Dave, who previously helped managed the bar at University of Portsmouth’s student union, said: ‘In terms of the business I’m hoping this will help bring more trade to Havant.

‘There are a couple of other pubs around here which have got in for the first time which is good for the area.’

‘If people are visiting the town, going to the football or are stuck at the station, they might check the guide and come here because of it.’

