Havant residents could influence new taxi licensing policy

THE VIEWS of residents could influence the way in which taxi licensing works across a town.

Havant Borough Council has produced a new draft taxi licensing policy which is pioneering the use of new technology in taxi services.

Councillor Lance Quantrill, scrutiny lead for the marketing scrutiny panel, said: ‘Our taxi licensing policy has been running for a number of years and the time has come for it to be brought into the 21st century.

‘The policy has now been redrafted and our hope is for it to be relevant and understandable for users.’

Documents about the policy can be found at havant.gov.uk/current-consultations. Comments on the policy are welcome until Monday, September 4.