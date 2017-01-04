Havant teenager’s bridge fall could spark safety probe

HEALTH and safety chiefs could be called in after a man was left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ when he fell from a bridge, a council boss has said.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital in Southampton after falling about 30ft from the bridge over the A3(M), near junction 4 in Waterlooville in the early hours of this morning.

Now the leader of Havant Borough Council, councillor Mike Cheshire has said a safety probe over whether the bridges protective railings are high enough could begin.

He said: ‘It’s just dreadful. We don’t know what caused it to happen but I am sure that his parents must be absolutely devastated to hear their son is in hospital.’

He continued: ‘I am sure the Health and Safety Executive will do an investigation and the appropriate measures will be taken.’

Police and paramedics were alerted to the incident shortly before 1am.

Firefighters from Havant and Cosham were also called and left the scene at about 3.32am after the man had been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The teen remains in a serious condition in Southampton, police have said.