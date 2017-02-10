Havant woman is keynote speaker at a conference

A WOMAN from Havant was recently the guest speaker at the annual Model United Nations Conference

Sue Tinney, World Vision ambassador and Havant resident, was the keynote speaker at the conference – which was held at Lady Eleanor Holles School in Middlesex.

Sue was able to draw from her own experiences in Senegal, where she saw at first-hand how long-term sustainable development projects are benefiting the communities.

In planning her speech, Sue selected World Vision projects which illustrated some of the key themes being discussed at the two-day conference – from human rights and sexual exploitation in conflict zones to the refugee crisis and economic and social issues that are faced acros the world.

The Lady Elenear Holles Model United Nations Conference (LEHMUN), which took place on 27 January, brought together more than 200 students, ranging between year eight and year 13, from many schools in the South East, together with members of staff.

The conference itself was opened by Lucy, one of the school’s student secretariat, followed by an address from Mrs Hanbury, headteacher.

Sue said that she was incredibly impressed by the range and depth of topics the delegates would be discussing during the two-day event, which all worked towards the final day when each committee submits their policy statements and resolutions.

She added: ‘I felt very privileged to have been asked to fulfil this role and to represent World Vision at this prestigious event.

‘My speech demonstrated how World Vision addresses issues on poverty and famine in communities across the globe.

‘To be in the company of so many young people committed to speaking out about global issues and wanting to bring about change was very heart-warming’

