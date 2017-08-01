Havant youngster’s ice cream flavour invention to go on sale in pubs across the country

ONE YOUNG girl’s unicorn-filled dreams have come true, after being announced as the winner of a national ice-cream invention competition.

Seven-year-old Isla Prothero, from Havant, will have her Fizzy Rainbow Unicorn creation brought to life in pubs across the country.

Langbrook Farm in Langstone, which is part of Farmhouse Inns’ collection of pubs, launched a search for a gelato-genius and received hundreds of ice cream innovations – five of which were shortlisted for the public vote.

Isla won the accolade of Ice Cream Inventor when her multi-coloured ice cream, popping candy, sprinkles and marshmallow creation was named the public’s favourite.

She will see her flavour on sale in more than 55 Farmhouse Inns pubs later this year, and will also enjoy a £100 voucher to spend at Langbrook Farm.

Speaking about her daughter winning the title, mum Holly Clements said: ‘I’m completely overjoyed for Isla – she hasn’t stopped smiling since we heard the news. We hope everyone enjoys eating the ice cream as much as Isla enjoyed inventing it!’.