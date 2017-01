A SCHOOL will get a sneak peek into the classroom of the future via Google.

Google Expeditions are set to visit The Hayling College in Church Road on Hayling Island later this month.

According to the school, they have been handpicked for a day of lessons on January 24 where they will go on virtual reality tours with new headsets provided by Google.

The team will be in the school all day to give pupils the experience to see how learning in the classroom could unfold in the future.