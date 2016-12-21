Hayling photographer raises money for RNLI with calendar

BREATHTAKING images captured across Hayling Island are being used to raise money for the RNLI.

David Robertson is an amateur photographer and designer, and has used his shots to create a 2017 calendar for purchase.

'The Sentinel' taken at Sandy Point on Hayling in February by David Robertson

The pictures were taken this year and last, and each one used was taken in the month it represents.

David, who lives on the island, said: ‘I’m a kitesurfer so I know people who have helped out at the RNLI, and they’re absolute champions.

‘I was looking at calendars for sale in shops when I thought, “do you know what, I could do that”.

‘I thought it would be nice to give something back and I had a lot of pictures that needed to be put to good use.

David Robertson

‘Hayling Island is such a beautiful place so I get out with my camera a lot.’

The 29-year-old originally only hoped to raise £400 or £500, but a total of £550 has already been collected so far.

He added: ‘I want people to feel like the pictures really represent the time of year it is when they turn the page each month.

‘A lot of people have bought the calendars as Christmas presents.

‘I like looking at things that are seen every day, and capturing them in a new light, and being able to motivate and inspire by taking pictures.’

David’s calendars are being sold online and can be bought in person at Hayling Print.

They cost £10, and £4 from each one goes straight to the RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station.

The group will meet David in January for the handing over of a cheque.

Jonathan Bradbury, operations manager at the station, said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful that David wants to raise this money for us.

‘We have quite a few new crew members, and as I’m in charge of spending the money, I’d like to see it used it for their training and the equipment they will need.

‘Personal protective equipment includes things like dry suits and helmets, so a donation of this size is really quite valuable to us. We thank him for his hard work.’

To buy a calendar call Hayling Print on (023) 9235 9458 or visit azura.photography/hayling-island-calendar-2017.