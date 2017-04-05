Historic hall gets an overhaul in project

STAFF from a pharmaceutical manufacturer spent a day giving something back to the community.

A team of six employees from Pfizer, in New Lane, Havant, volunteered their time at Grade II listed building Merchistoun Hall, in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, doing a variety of outside tasks.

The hall, which is the home of Horndean Community Association, is currently undergoing a large project to re-landscape the grounds.

The volunteers split into three teams to cover a variety of activities around the 4.5 acres. They laid woodchip to make the woodland walk accessible and built fences out of pallets around the children’s play area to help keep them safe.

They also helped to line and fill large planters to be placed around the gardens.

Denise Clarke, volunteer coordinator at Merchistoun Hall, said: ‘On behalf of Horndean Community Association I’d like to say a big thank you to the volunteers from Pfizer who kindly assisted us with tasks at Merchistoun Hall.

‘We are always very pleased to have volunteers join us in making the hall a wonderful place to visit, whether to join one of our many groups or just visit for our events.’

Pfizer takes part in a rolling programme of volunteering organised by Community First, a charity based in Havant that provides voluntary and community groups with a range of support services including volunteering, training, good practice and practical advice.

A spokesperson from Pfizer said the volunteers enjoyed the day and she encouraged other people to get involved and volunteer.

To get involved with the employee volunteering scheme, contact Rachel Taylor at Rachel.taylor@cfheh.org.uk or call 0300 500 8085 ext 9724

