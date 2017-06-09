Independent candidate for Havant predicts Tory win, but ‘feels good’ about bringing issues to forefront

Independent candidate for Havant Ann Buckley has said despite her predictions of a Tory win, she’s happy to have given issues with much-needed attention a push during her campaign.

The long-term Havant resident has served on Havant Borough Council and Hampshire County Council.

Mrs Buckley said: ‘I’m feeling really good, it’s been a terrific campaign, my team have worked hard.

‘I realised from the beginning Tory candidate Alan Mak would hold his seat, and I still think he will, but I’ve been able to bring up lots of big issues that needed to be dealt with, and I’m hoping as a result of that things will change.

‘We seem to have had some movement on the education cuts.’

Mr Mak was elected as the borough’s MP in 2015.

When asked what effect she thought Mr Mak retaining his seat would have on people in Havant, Mrs Buckley added: ‘I think alot of people in the borough would like someone who lives in the area, who is more engaged with local issues to be in charge.

‘But I have noticed Alan has been listening, I’ve seen on his website he’s reported back on issues I’ve brought up, so the effect myself and other candidates have had, by bringing up things that need attention, has been good.

‘Hopefully Mr Mak will now be able to take those issues forward.

‘I know I won’t win tonight, but I feel really good about what I’ve been able to do.’