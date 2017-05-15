Independent candidate makes bid to become Havant’s next MP

A HAVANT resident and former councillor has thrown her hat in the ring to represent the constituency in parliament.

Ann Buckley has lived in the area for more than 30 years, throughout which she has been active in the community as a school governor and councillor.

She represented Leigh Park and Bedhampton on Hampshire County Council for more than eight years, and was also a councillor for Bedhampton on Havant Borough Council until 2011.

Mrs Buckley said: ‘My campaign will be focused mainly on health, care, school funding, the local economy and affordable homes to rent or buy.

‘Havant has been represented by one party since being created 43 years ago.

As an independent candidate I would be free to act in the best interests of all local residents.’

The keen environmentalist serves on the Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Langstone Harbour Board.

Her family’s dental practice in Bedhampton provided care to patients across the borough for a quarter of century.

Mrs Buckley, who is a post graduate in social administration, has worked for a large housing association specialising in housing and care for older and disabled people.

She is the coordinator for the Havant Residents Alliance, a public forum on the direction of new housing developments in the borough.