Inspectors give Warblington care home boost with ‘Good’ rating

A CARE home has been boosted after inspectors rated it ‘good’ in a new report.

Brendon Lodge in Southleigh Road, Warblington was given the rating following an inspection in October.

The home was praised for the ‘good care and support’ it gave to people’ and said there was a ‘positive culture within the service.

It provides care and accommodation to nine people with learning and or a physical disability and autism.

In the report, the inspectors said: ‘The service provided good care and support to people allowing them to lead fulfilled and meaningful lives.

‘Relatives said they felt people were safe and well cared for.

‘The interactions between people and staff were positive. We heard and saw people laughing and smiling. People looked comfortable, relaxed and happy in their home and with the people they lived with.

‘Relatives were welcomed into the home and had clearly formed positive and trusting relationships with the staff team.’