International celebration of spring event

AN INTERNATIONAL celebration of spring is set to take place.

The event will be hosted by the mayor of Havant, Faith Ponsonby, and is taking place at Leigh Park Baptist Church, in Stockheath Road, from 3pm to 6pm. Organisers hope residents from across the borough and of different nationalities will join in with the inclusive celebration on Sunday.

Fishbourne Morris Side and Irish dancers will be showing off their skills,and there will be food from different countries to taste and activities for all to enjoy.

Admission is £2 per adult. Call (023) 9244 6152 if you would like to attend.