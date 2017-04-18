It’s a busy time for the businessmen

PREPARATIONS are under way for this year’s annual HIBC barbecue at Northney Farm.

Headlining the entertainment on July 8 is an ABBA tribute band, at the request of many of last year’s revellers.

There will be stalls and games, food includes burgers, hot dogs, and our usual beef joint that we call The Beast.

The night’s entertainment is supplemented by our regular DJ and we always end the night with a good old dance. Tickets are available from the usual outlets or from any club member at a price of £17, which includes entertainment and food.

I’m sad to report that club member Paul Bolton lost his fight with cancer after suffering poor health over recent years.

Paul was a valuable member of the club since 2008.

Club members send their condolence to Paul’s family.

We are in the process of purchasing a public access defibrillator which will be housed on our minibus, with signage on the outside of the bus to let the public know the vehicle carries the device.

Working with Hayling Island First Responders we will be promoting the fact that the minibus carries the device at all our events.

There will be more information on this next month when we hope the device will be in place and operational.

We are currently looking for new members.

The club name can be a little misleading as it is not necessary to be a businessman to join.

Anyone with time and the interest to be part of a club which helps others less fortunate can apply to join.

In addition to aiding this worthwhile cause through the planning and arranging of fundraising events, there are member social gatherings throughout the year.

The combination of these activities enables members to build close relationships, and find friends for life.

For further information e-mail recruitment@hibc.org.uk or go to our website, hibc.org.uk.