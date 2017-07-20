Join us at church for Family Sundays

RECENTLY, there has been a growing understanding of how important it is to explore faith together as a family.

It allows us to learn from God and each other, and allows what we learn to impact on our daily lives.

That’s why St Wilfrid’s Church has recently launched Family Sundays.

Running straight after our 11.15am all-age services on the third Sunday of each month, we begin by sharing a picnic lunch together at 1pm.

It’s a fantastic time to get to know other families and to make new friends.

We then spend about an-hour-and-a-half exploring a theme from the Bible. This is done through discussions, games and activities.

It might involve relay-races, gardening or modelling with plasticine, allowing all ages to get involved.

We ran our first session in June, exploring creation.

Within this session, each family worked together to build their own creation in a tray, complete with grass, flowers, animals and sea, as we read through the story of creation in Genesis 1.

We also discussed questions about this bit of the Bible.

Each family then took their creation home to look after (expert gardening skills were required to keep the grass from becoming a jungle) before bringing it back for our next session last Sunday.

We then used the other side of the tray to create a desert while exploring the story of Adam and Eve in Genesis 3 and the impact this had on the world.

At Family Sundays we welcome families of all ages and sizes – from babies to great-grandparents.

Come along, whether you’ve never been to church before or have been coming all your life.

We want to encourage all families to explore the Bible and learn how they can also do this at home during the week.

Over our first year, we’ll be looking at an overview of the Bible, from the start of the Old Testament to the launch of the church.

Through this we will be exploring topics such as God’s chosen people, Jesus’s miracles and Pentecost.

Our next session is September 17.

If you’d like to know more about it, please contact Robin Jones at robin@stwilfridscowplain.co.uk or phone the parish office on (023) 9226 2295.

n St Wilfrid’s Church is in Padnell Road, Cowplain.

To find out more about the church go stwilfridscowplain.co.uk.