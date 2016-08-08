Kind colleague saddles up for a mammoth cycle

A DETERMINED cyclist took part in a 100-mile charity bike ride in memory of man who died from meningitis at the age of 40.

Chris Short competed in this year’s RIDELONDON100 event at the end of July to raise money for Meningitis Now after his colleague’s husband, Gary Mansbridge died last year.

The 41-year-old, a welder at H+S Aviation said: ‘It was great to complete the event in memory of Gary and to raise a load of money for charity in the process.

‘Everyone was devastated when Gary passed away, it happened so quickly, nobody could believe it.’

RIDELONDON100 saw cyclists start at the Olympic stadium where they will follow the 2012 Olympic route through Surrey before returning to London and ending on The Mall.

Chris, an avid cyclist from Purbrook, was optimistic ahead of the ride.

He said: ‘I cycle up Portsdown Hill everyday on my way home from work and I do a fair bit of cycling so I thought I would be prepared, having said that 100 miles is still a challenge.

‘I do a lot of mountain biking and I’ve cycled about 1,500 miles already this year so you could say I’m a pretty keen cyclist.’

Gary’s widow Claire said: ‘I was very touched when Chris asked if he could ride in Gary’s memory, it means so much to me and my family.’

Rachel Oakley, events fundraiser at Meningitis Now, said: ‘We’d like to thank Chris for his support in this event and hope he enjoyed the day.

She said: ‘We rely entirely on our supporters to raise the vital funds we need to carry out our lifesaving and life-changing work.’

Meningitis Now is the UK’s largest Meningitis charity which offers support, raises awareness and funds research into the illness.

Rachel said: ‘His support will make a real difference to those who are at risk from meningitis and those whose lives have already been changed forever because of it.’

So far Chris has raised £500 for Meningitis Now. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-short24