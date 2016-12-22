Knitted nativity scene is a big hit at care home

STAFF and residents at a care home have created a woolly wonder to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit, with help from a talented knitter.

The knitted nativity scene at Barchester’s Gorseway Lodge Care Home, on Hayling Island, is set in a barn created by residents and decorated with hay..

Jean Howes, who lives in an assisted living apartment within Gorseway, made a huge contribution to the installation by knitting all the principal characters, including the baby Jesus resplendent in his knitted crib.

She even went to the trouble of knitting some extras, such as Father Christmas and the festive angel.

The nativity scene is now complete and is sitting proudly in the care home’s reception area for all to enjoy.

A Christmas raffle has also been running, in partnership with a number of local businesses, to raise money for the RNLI.

Rebecca Jarvis, general manager at Gorseway, said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who made the wonderful nativity scene in our reception area, especially our knitting star, Jean.

‘We are all thrilled with the result.

‘We would also like to thank local businesses – Langstone Hotel, Sinah Warren Hotel, Heidi’s and The Co-op Funeral Company for their support and contributions to our Christmas raffle to raise money for the RNLI.’

Staff organise many events throughout the year to entertain residents.

The Queen’s 90th birthday tea party in June was a big success.

For more information about Gorseway contact Rebecca Jarvis, on (023) 9246 6411 or e-mail Rebecca.Jarvis@barchester.com.