Ladies are on song with charity performances

DISABLED horse riders will benefit from an £800 donation from a singing group.

The Southdowns Ladies Harmony Chorus is an all-female, four-part harmony group.

They formed 15 years ago and rehearse at All Saints’ Church Hall in Catherington.

Cascade, as the group is known for short, has a wide repertoire and performs across the area raising money for good causes.

For the past year they have chosen to support Shedfield Riding for the Disabled.

Caroline Clack, from the group, said: ‘We do everything from old time music hall songs that delight care home residents, to numbers by the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

‘We also sing wedding favourites such as Can you Feel the Love Tonight, to Bohemian Rhapsody.

‘We sing at private functions, care homes, birthday parties, charity events, weddings and Christmas parties.

‘As well as enjoying the delight we see on the faces of our audience, we do these sing-outs to raise money for charity.

‘Each year we choose a different charity, and chorus member Sue Norris nominated Shedfield Riding for the Disabled to be our chosen charity for 2016.

‘Sue, with a life-long love of horses and a career in occupational therapy, had been quick to volunteer at the charity when she retired, so the chorus was thrilled to have a personal connection.’

The group welcomed Shirley Harris, chairwoman of the charity, to one of their rehearsals at All Saints to hand over the cheque.

She explained to the group how the charity provides therapy and fun to people with a range of disabilities.

Shirley set up the group in 2014 and they use the ponies and facilities of the Shedfield Riding Centre.

It has an indoor arena meaning that the group can hold sessions every Thursday afternoon, all year round, whatever the weather.

To find out more about the charity, go to rda.corg.uk. If you would like to join Cascade, or perhaps book them to perform at an event go to cascadeharmony.org.