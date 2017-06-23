Laughter and fun – even though Cancer is a Drag

IT was a day of fun with a serious message at a popular Bedhampton watering hole.

The Swan, in Jessie Road, played host to Cancer is a Drag, which saw fire engines, a Scottish bagpiper, a bouncy castle and cabaret drag acts put a smile on people’s faces.

Organiser Darren Peat as Champayne Shirley

The event was organised by carer Darren Peat, 45, who has been fundraising for the charity, which supports cancer patients and their loved-ones, for years.

Darren’s alter-ego is Champayne Shirley, and she made an appearance during the evening, along with cabaret queens Candi-Rel and Krystal Ball.

Generous visitors dug deep and donated more than £1,600.

Darren said: ‘This is a charity very close to my heart.

‘It was set up by a great friend of mine called Alan Bugg and helps not just people with cancer but their families too.

‘The aim is to provide financial support where it is most needed,

‘I absolutely love cabaret and I have an alter-ego called Champayne Shirley. Two friends of mine, Krystal Ball and Candi-Rel, performed on the night and it was great fun.

‘We were lucky enough to have appearances from Scottish piper Lance Harding and lots of fun things during the day.’

Darren was supported by his partner Peter Cunningham and friend Lynne Cocker.

The next Cancer is a Drag event is on August 28. Go to cancerisadrag.org.