Learn how to twist and turn crime fiction plots

A CRIME writer will reveal the secrets of writing about the mysterious and murky fictional world she has created.

Crime author Pauline Rowson will visit Waterlooville Library on February 3 to explain to fans how she plots, researches and writes her popular crime novels, which are set in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

She will also take questions from the audience, which will be followed by a book signing.

Pauline said: ‘Writing is a very solitary business with only your characters for company.

‘So it’s great to get out and meet readers and those interested in writing.

‘I really do enjoy giving my talks and telling people where I draw my inspiration from, how I create my characters and develop my plots.

‘I think you also get inspiration and ideas from actually listening to people and talking to people. It’s always nice to have feedback.’

There have been 12 novels in the Andy Horton marine mystery police series, two standalone crime novels and two crime novels featuring former Royal Marine Commando, Art Marvik, now turned undercover investigator for the UK’s National Intelligence Marine Squad (NIMS).

Fatal Catch, the latest in the Andy Horton crime series is published by Severn House in paperback, hardcover and as an e-book on Amazon Kindle and Kobo, available in the UK and USA.

Lethal Waves, number 13 in the Andy Horton series, is to be published in hardcover in the UK next month and in the USA in June 2017.

The novels have been translated into several languages and optioned by UK television production company, Lime Pictures, makers of Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, who are seeking to bring the enigmatic sailing detective to the television screens.

The Waterlooville Library talk is at 3pm. Tickets cost £4 and can be purchased from the library or on line at bit.ly/2jj34ou.

