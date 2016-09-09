Local firms are building the new economy

After a busy summer in the constituency, parliament started again this week.

Particular highlights during the summer recess included spending time on exam results day congratulating hard working students at Havant College and South Downs, visiting the Manor Trust in Bedhampton, helping open Hayling Island’s Three Churches Fete and catching-up with some of the finalists from my Havant Small Business Awards.

So, with Westminster back in full-flow, I hit the ground running yesterday when I led the first ever commons debate on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), a relatively new term that describes the new wave of new technology that’s affecting how we live and work.

This subject is of vital importance to our continued economic growth both locally and nationally.

Some Havant-based firms are already at the cutting edge of developing 4IR technology.

This includes businesses such as defence contractor Lockheed Martin and Dream 3D, a new business selling 3D printers on Harts Farm Way.

I called on the government to back businesses like these, so Britain becomes a world leader in the field.

I’m proud that Havant businesses are already leading the way.

I met Hampshire’s new Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane to discuss policing priorities for the Havant constituency too.

The police continue to crackdown on drugs and legal highs after the Psychoactive Substances Act came into force earlier this year.

I also want the police to crack down on the small pockets of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence we still experience locally.

Southern Health has been in the news again after a turbulent summer.

I welcomed the decision from Katrina Percy to stand aside.

They need a fresh start in order to provide patients with the best possible care.

I will now work with the new leadership to ensure that service returns to an acceptable level and public confidence is restored in Southern Health.

Finally, keep Friday, October 14 free for my Havant Older Persons’ Information Fair.

Taking place at the Hayling Island Community Centre from 10am to 3pm, it brings together a number of charities, government agencies and social groups to showcase what is on offer for older residents locally.

Admission and parking are free.

Please visit AlanMak.org.uk to sign-up for my new residents’ newsletter.