Local history exhibition in Emsworth

AN EXHIBITION about family and local history research is on display.

Emsworth Family Histories focuses on the lives of Emsworth people throughout a number of generations.

It was created using census records, trade directories, research documents and information provided by local residents.

For Easter weekend only (today, tomorrow and Easter Monday), people can view the collection of facts, figures and photographs assembled in Emsworth Museum, 10b North Street.

The exhibition is free and will run from 10.30am to 4pm each day.

Call 01243 378 091, e-mail info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk, or visit emsworthmuseum.org.uk for more information about the exhibition.