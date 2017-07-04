Lots of fun activities to mark Brigade’s milestone

THIS year marks 100 years of the junior section of the Boys Brigade.

Centenary celebrations are being held around the country to mark the milestone event.

More than 150 boys from across the south coast took part in a fun day at New Life Church, Emsworth, which is the headquarters of the 3rd Emsworth Company of the Boys Brigade.

It was a day full of activities to keep the boys entertained.

To build the hype beforehand each brigader wanting to attend had to purchase a golden ticket from their leaders to give them access to all that was planned.

The tickets were then exchanged to get in. The boys were welcomed at registration by the sounds of Boys Brigade Company, 1st Chandlers Ford and their brass band accompaniment.

Stuart Lack, the captain of the 3rd Emsworth Boys Brigade, helped organise the event.

He said: ‘Maximum fun was had by all 270 people who attended the event, this included the boys, their leaders, some of their parents, and siblings who stuck around to enjoy the atmosphere.

‘Volunteers from New Life Church helped to make the day a success by taking their time to make sure things ran smoothly.

‘There was a variety of activities, including a treasure hunt, archery, bouncy castles, football, craft and human hungry hippos, plus many more events.’

After all the fun there was a worship session in a celebration service, fronted by the NLCC Kids Band, and a talk led by Boys Brigade leaders.

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, went along to enjoy the celebrations.

New Life Church hosts both Boys and Girls Brigade every Monday during term time from 6pm.

For more information visit newlifechurch.me/boysandgirlsbrigade.

