Lottery Fund grant awarded to community centre for big celebratory event

A COMMUNITY celebration will be held thanks to a lotto grant.

The Big Lottery Fund’s Celebrate England programme has awarded Leigh Park Community Centre £8,528.

The cash will be used to invite people from all corners of the estate to come together to celebrate the services, groups, schools, history and people of Leigh Park.

And locals will be able to have their say on what they’d like to see happening in the area in the future.

Leah Moore, the centre’s co-ordinator, said: ‘With a spread of food provided by local businesses, on-stage performances by pupils from Leigh Park schools, and a family film with free popcorn and hotdogs, we are really excited about putting on a day for the community to celebrate, remember, and come together.’

On the day at Leigh Park Community Centre, there will be pictures from the past, present, and visions of the future, set out by a local historian.

Beverley Palmer, another of the centre’s co-ordinators, explained: ‘We will have pictures of what we want to achieve in the future on display.

‘We’re going to be giving out a consultation document to residents to find out what they want to see happening at the centre and in the area.

‘I’m excited about the event, it will be lots of fun.

‘Leigh Park is a fantastic area and it has lots to celebrate.’

Local organisation Lockheed Martin UK painted a room at the centre to help with the preparations for the event, which is set to be held on a date to be confirmed in March.

Visit the Leigh Park Community Centre Facebook page for updates.

Community First, which runs the centre, applied for the grant in September last year.

A total of £7.695m was available for groups across the UK to hold one-off events or activities which celebrate their local community.

Successful applicants were awarded grants between £300 and £10,000.