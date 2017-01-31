Lottery grants available for First World War community initiatives

AN MP has urged community groups to apply for money to unearth First World War stories.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery said grants are available for groups who want to explore and conserve local First World War heritage.

About £2m has been made available by the Heritage Lottery Fund for the First World War: Then and Now initiative, but no money has been applied for in the Meon Valley.

The cash has allowed thousands of young people and communities throughout the UK to mark the series of centenaries of the war in ways such as researching and recording local heritage, and conserving and finding out more about local war memorials.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘The Meon Valley is steeped in military history and war memorials. It’s a shame no community group has applied for a grant. It’s important we remember the impact of war and if anyone has an idea for their own project I urge them to apply.’

Visit hlf.org.uk.