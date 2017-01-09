LYNETTE MEREDITH: Get the new year off to a great start

TALKING about money can be tricky for some people.

But here the Work Out Your Money team, funded by the Big Lottery, who work at Citizens Advice Havant can help you get the most from your money and assist you with tips to stay out of debt.

Whatever your financial situation we’re always happy to talk.

We run fun group sessions in the community and schools on a variety of topics.

For example, one of our community sessions focuses on explaining the benefits of energy-smart meters offering energy saving tips.

‘Please come again, I want to learn more’ and ‘Really good session and very informative, time to think now!’ were two of the comments received from a recent Chat Over Chai community session in Portsmouth.

In schools we talk about the benefits of saving and just how much things can cost and, again, we have lots of good feedback.

We find that children are open to discussing their financial habits, most of which have been formed as early as seven years of age.

Since September 2014, financial capability has been a compulsory part of the National Curriculum for secondary schools and the Work Out Your Money team have worked closely with local schools to implement this.

You may have money-saving tips that you would like to share.

We would love to hear from you.

You may belong to a community group or school that would benefit from one of our chats.

We would love to pop along and meet you.

So get the new year off to a good start and please do get in touch on (023) 9247 6013 or send us an email at info@workoutyourmoney.com.

Look forward to hearing from you.

n Would you like to ontribute to our community pages?

E-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.